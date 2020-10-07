Breadico opens new location with expanded menu

0 shares Share

Oct. 7, 2020

There’s more bread, pastry and even some sandwiches waiting for loyal fans of bread shop Breadico.

The bakery opened today at The Wedge on Western, south of 69th and Western.

“I was really trying to match the building. The building is unique, and I was trying to make the interior seem like it fit right in to the space,” owner David Napolitano said.

“So it’s part industrial, the kitchen part is very commercial, but I just wanted it to feel very artistic and industrial and commercial. It was a lot of fun designing the space. I really enjoy building things. I wanted to make it a space that myself and my employees would like to work and where everyone who comes in wishes they worked.”

In addition to his line of signature sourdough breads, he’s adding “a lot more sweet things, like a babka,” he said. “We’re going to focus on some fresh-milled flour breads and an expanded assortment of our sourdough breads. We’re going to have nut breads every day, fruit breads every day, grain breads and ciabatta, so we’ll have a nice assortment.”

Breadico also is adding “really nice little pastries, like galettes and turnovers,” Napolitano continued.

“We’re making all of those with fresh-milled flour, and our cookies will be the same ones we’ve been doing at the (farmers) market — an expanded list of biscotti, chocolate chip, chocolate cherry chunk, oatmeal, and we’ll be doing our cinnamon rolls because we have a really good following for that.”

He also will have some pre-made sandwiches to go “so people can come for lunch,” he said. “We’re not really going to be a lunch place but like what you’d see in a coffee shop. I do have an espresso machine; I brought that over, but it’s not the full focus of the building.”

Hours will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday to start but could be adjusted.

The family’s other business, Pizza di Paolo, remains closed for renovations and plans to reopen later this month.