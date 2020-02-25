Breadico plans for south-side location

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Feb. 25, 2020

Breadico is planning a location in south Sioux Falls.

The bread store plans to open at The Wedge, a retail center on Western Avenue south of 69th Street.

Owner David Napolitano said it will be a retail space, though not a restaurant, and also will be used for baking. He said he hasn’t set an opening date but is planning to introduce an expanded product line.

He becomes the latest tenant in the retail center that includes Daily Clean Food & Drink, EarthWise Pet Supply & Grooming, and Define fitness center.

Breadico closed its downtown store in late 2018 to focus on providing bread to other retailers. The Napolitano family also stayed busy in other ways, with a new baby who arrived a few months ago and a new business — Pizza di Paolo, led by Napolitano’s parents, Dennis and Linda, that opened last fall at 2300 S. Minnesota Ave.

With expanded baking space, Breadico will continue to sell its bread out of several other locations in town too.

The Breadico deal leaves one space left to lease at The Wedge, said Gregg Brown of NAI Sioux Falls who has the property listed. Another currently vacant space has been leased to a hair salon.

The remaining bay is a 5,000-square-foot space that includes a loading dock.

“We’re actively looking for tenants that could use the loading dock because it’s a unique feature for a retail building,” Brown said.

The space also could be divided into 3,500 square feet for a retailer with the remainder as office, he said.

“We’re seeing good momentum, but we really need to find that right use for that large block of space that will complement the other tenants in the center.”