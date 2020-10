0 shares Share

Oct. 1, 2020 Breadico’s new bakery is almost ready.

The new storefront for the locally made bread company will open Oct. 7.

It’s located in The Wedge on Western, south of 69th Street and Western Avenue, which also includes Daily Clean Food & Drink.

“It’s beautiful,” owner David Napolitano said. “We’re still working on things, but we’ll have some really nice little pastries, like galettes and turnovers … and our cookies will be the same ones we’ve been doing with an expanded list.”

He’s also planning to add more bread in addition to his classic sourdough varieties and have some grab-and-go sandwiches.

His team is in place and has continued making bread to sell in area grocery businesses.

“I don’t fully know if I need more or not, we might need some front of house staff, so I’d say if people were interested to inquire,” Napolitano said.