Breadsmith offers free loaf to hospitality workers

April 1, 2020

Breadsmith will be giving away one free loaf of bread to anyone in the hospitality, restaurant and retail industries whose job has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bread will be distributed at all four Sioux Falls stores from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 2, until supplies run out. It’s limited to one loaf per family.

The locations are at 609 W. 33rd St., 1813 S. Marion Road, 1614 S. Sycamore Ave. and 1212 E. 57th St.