Bridging the Gap Fund receives ‘game-changing gift’

Oct. 21, 2020

An effort to inspire, build and develop diverse leaders has received a big boost from First Bank & Trust.

The bank donated $150,000 to the Bridging the Gap Fund, which is housed at the Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation.

The Bridging the Gap Fund advisory committee will use the $150,000 gift from First Bank & Trust to award grants to organizations and programs dedicated to:

Training and mentoring to help build and develop leaders from diverse backgrounds.

Providing resources for employers and employees to help create more pathways for inclusion in the workplace.

Building community, fostering connections and creating awareness through art, media and storytelling.

Andy Patterson, president of the Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation, called the gift a “game-changing” investment in the future of Sioux Falls.

“At the Community Foundation, we’re working every day to help spark strategic investments in creative solutions that can help solve our community’s most pressing challenges. And today, we have the privilege of announcing a significant milestone in this pursuit,” Patterson said.

“This game-changing gift from First Bank & Trust effectively creates a launch pad for innovative programs, resources, training and storytelling — all of which will help inspire, develop and empower a new generation of diverse leaders. These new and engaged leaders will, by sharing their unique perspectives and insights, help our community engage in meaningful dialogue and develop solutions to complex challenges — even those we have yet to identify. We are beyond grateful to First Bank & Trust for this gift.”

The gift is a reflection of First Bank & Trust’s commitment to strengthen and enhance the communities it serves, said Jason Herrboldt serves as chief retail officer and Sioux Falls market president for First Bank & Trust.

“We are pleased to support the Bridging the Gap Fund because we know that building a pathway for individuals in our communities through mentoring, connections, and conversations will ensure that the leaders of tomorrow reflect the rich diversity of our communities,” Herrboldt said.

Kristina Schaefer, general counsel and chief risk officer for First Bank & Trust, agreed.

“The programs supported by the Bridging the Gap Fund will be transformational in providing individuals from all backgrounds and experiences the opportunity to become leaders, helping shape our communities as we grow larger and more diverse,” Schaefer said.

Eric Roberts chairs the Bridging the Gap Fund advisory committee. He said the gift will help foster a new generation of diverse leaders.

“The Bridging the Gap committee would like extend our gratitude for this generous donation from First Bank & Trust. This donation shows their commitment to investing in the Sioux Falls community,” Roberts said. “The Bridging the Gap committee is excited for the opportunities this donation will bring, continuing our efforts to find and invest in other organizations and programs that will foster a new generation of diverse leaders in this community.”