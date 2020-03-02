Buckle debuts updated look in one of its top stores

237 shares Share

March 2, 2020

The Buckle store at The Empire Mall has a new, updated look and a long history of being one of the best-performing stores in the company.

It was under construction during non-store hours for a couple of weeks, with updates that include a new cash wrap area with Corian finishes and better functionality.

The wall coverings were changed, a new sound system was added, and new floor fixtures were introduced.

The Sioux Falls store has a long history at The Empire Mall, going back to the 1980s. It has been at the current location in the Macy’s wing since 1997 and was last remodeled in 2009.

Nebraska-based The Buckle Inc. began as a men’s clothing store in 1948. It has grown to more than 450 locations nationwide.

“The Sioux Falls Buckle store has been in the top five for sales in our company for decades, spending much of the time as the top store in the country,” regional manager Cody Kevan said.

“We credit that success to our wonderful guests, both lifelong shoppers and new alike. Sioux Falls and the surrounding areas have always loved our product and service, and have been loyal to our brand over the years.”

Store manager Nikki Sorenson has overseen the location since 2006, though her career with Buckle started with a part-time job while in high school at the Sioux Falls store that continued into college when she worked at the Omaha location. She managed stores in three other markets before opening one in Raleigh, N.C., and coming back to Sioux Falls in 2002.

“I missed the area and wanted to be back close to home with our family and have my son grow up here with great schools and great people,” she said.

“I am extremely proud of what we have accomplished as a successful store and thankful for all the guests I have met over the years and had the absolute joy of getting to know.”

Her team has a combined more than 50 years of experience, she added.

“And (we) love being able to provide an enjoyable shopping experience for our guests.”

While Buckle has stores nationwide, its model involves offering what it calls a personal shopping experience often found in local boutiques. It offers merchandise for kids and adults in a variety of fits, styles and size ranges.

Complimentary personal styling appointments also are offered, and the store has evolved with an app and ship-to-store service, “which allows us to remain relevant and adapt to changing consumer preferences,” the company said in a statement.

The one final touch remaining in The Empire Mall store renovation is a new sign, which should be installed sometime this spring.

The updated storefront will feature new custom blue lettering, a refreshed font and aesthetic changes to the walls and windows.