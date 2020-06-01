Building permits show sizable jump in May

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

May 1, 2020

Sioux Falls added almost $75 million in building permits in May, drawing a little closer to the past two years.

The total for the year so far is $233.3 million. That compares with $274.6 million a year ago and $306 million two years ago.

That includes $79 million in new commercial construction, down from $101.2 million last year, and $52.1 million in commercial additions and remodeling, down from $71.1 million last year.

Permits for large projects issued by the city in May include:

Whisper Ridge East apartments at 5900 S. Graystone Ave., $9.7 million.

Arbor Ridge Senior Living phase two, 950 S. Foss Ave., $6.2 million.

The First National Bank in Sioux Falls, 100 S. Phillips Ave., $4.3 million.

Fareway Stores Inc, new store at 3005 S. Hidden Place, $2.8 million.

Sanford Research build-out for clinical scale aseptic facility at 2301 E. 60th St. N., $2.3 million.

City of Sioux Falls, landfill equipment building at 26727 464th Ave, $2.15 million.

Southeast Technical Institute, addition for veterinary program, $1.85 million.

New residential construction is up at $80.4 million compared with $78.3 million last year. Residential additions and remodeling projects are down at $21.8 million compared with $24 million.

Permits for 249 new single-family homes have been issued this year, two more than the same time last year, and 271 multifamily units, down 24 units from the same time last year.