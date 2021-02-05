Burn Boot Camp sets opening date for east-side location

0 shares Share

This paid piece is sponsored by Dawley Farm Village.

East-siders will soon have a new fitness option.

Burn Boot Camp is set to open Feb. 15 at 5101 E. Rosa Parks Place, off of East 26th Street near Rosa Parks Elementary and at the south end of the Dawley Farm Village development.

Owners Josh and Danelle Schneider chose the new location because of the continued growth in the area and because they saw the demand.

“We got five to 10 messages a week for the last couple years: ‘When are you going to come to the east side?’ ” Josh Schneider said. “We just really feel like we’re in a good location.”

Before its official opening, Burn Boot Camp will have a soft opening the week of Feb. 8 with a limited class schedule offered free to the public. Those who want to sign on as members can get a special deal of four weeks for $69 as part of the grand opening.

The gym offers a variety of 45-minute classes — or “camps” — led by a trainer, with workouts including high intensity interval, burst and strength training.

The goal, Schneider said, is to make sure members are working different areas of the body and feeling challenged whether they’ve been there for one day or two years.

Burn Boot Camp’s memberships vary in price depending on the duration, and all members have unlimited access to the classes. Members also can work out at any of the more than 275 locations nationwide, and, for those who aren’t ready to return to an in-person gym, online classes are available via livestream and recording.

Though the nationwide franchise started initially for women, Schneider describes it as “family-centric,” with options for all genders. Child care also is available for free as part of a membership.

Schneider recognizes that starting to work out at a new gym comes with a certain amount of fear and uncertainty, but he said Burn Boot Camp prides itself in its community.

“We really go above and beyond to reduce those barriers and make it a fun, comfortable and positive atmosphere for people to work out,” he said.

Class times range from 4:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays, with Saturday morning classes as well. The gym is closed Sundays.

Schneider said he and his wife hope to continue expanding the franchise with more locations in town.

“We’re hoping to really impact as many lives as possible,” he said.