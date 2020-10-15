Burn Boot Camp to add east-side location

0 shares Share

Oct. 15, 2020

Burn Boot Camp is expanding with a new location on the east side.

Franchisees Josh and Danielle Schneider introduced the fitness concept to Sioux Falls two years ago with their first location at 85th Street and Louise Avenue.

“Things are going really well,” Josh Schneider said. “We’ve been rocking at our south location, and we’re excited for the new location on the east side. There’s a great opportunity and growth there, and we’ve had a ton of people reach out that they want an east-side location, so I think it’ll be a good fit.”

The new location will be on the south end of the Dawley Farm Village development on East 26th Street next to the newly opened Encore Learning Center and west of Rosa Parks Elementary.

At 5,800 square feet, it will be similar to the original Sioux Falls location and offer the same unlimited 45-minute classes focused on high-intensity interval training.

“The franchise had started more female-focused, but right now we’re more family-centric,” Schneider said. “We have a lot more co-ed class times throughout the day. We have some women-only, but we have more co-ed times, which will be really good for men because they have been wanting to get in there as well.”

Burn Boot Camp has more than 275 locations in 38 states.

The plan is to open the new east-side location before the end of the year.

“This is a convenient location for a large portion of the east and southeast parts of the city,” said Ryan Tysdal of Van Buskirk Cos., who brokered the deal.

“One request I get a lot from east-side residents is for more fitness options. Burn Boot Camp will be a welcomed addition to the area.”

The residential growth in the area has been significant, he added.

“We’ve had over 500 acres of new east-side neighborhoods break ground in the last 12 months,” Tysdal said. “Plus, we’ll have Veterans Parkway open to Interstate 90 yet this year, which will make access to and from the east side that much easier from surrounding communities.”

The Burn Boot Camp site is in the Dawley Office Park, which is a 7-acre development within Dawley Farm Village.

Erik Christensen and Ryan Hofer are the developers of Dawley Office Park. Christensen owns Trademark Homes, and Hofer owns Horace Mann Insurance/Ryan Hofer Agency. Both have relocated their businesses to the development.

“It’s exciting to be part of the explosive growth of the east side. This is a great spot to be,” Christensen said.