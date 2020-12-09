Business anticipates strong demand for SuperFreezers with vaccine distribution

0 shares Share

Dec. 9, 2020

Thermo King of Sioux Falls is anticipating its SuperFreezers could play a role in vaccine distribution.

The company, which is based in Minnesota, has long carried a freezer capable of holding 94 degrees below zero Fahrenheit temperatures, which is what’s required to store the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The freezer originally was created to transport high-end sushi.

“It’s kind of fun to be involved in the solution,” said Pete Halverson, general manager of the Sioux Falls operation.

“It’s a nice thing in the marine space to transport sushi and keep the flavor and texture, so they would make some, but they’ve really ramped up production.”

The SuperFreezers can go on a container and be transported on a trailer or used for temporary storage.

“We’ve never sold one here because we didn’t have a sushi market, but now we have a vaccine opportunity,” Halverson said. “So we’re understanding that product and how we can sell it and support it and service it.”

He has reached out to area health care organizations and pharmacies.

The new units also have remote-monitoring capabilities, so they alert owners if the temperature goes out of range.

Overall, it has been an up-and-down year for Thermo King, Halverson said. When Smithfield was forced to close its Sioux Falls operation this spring, shipping distribution was disrupted, but a sales uptick followed to end the year.

“All things considered, we’re lucky we weathered this pretty well,” he said. “We’re kind of critical because people need food shipped all over, and we have to be here to make that happen.”

Smithfield also has offered to allow health officials to use its ultra-cold freezers to store vaccine.

The company is “ready and willing to assist health agencies should storage capacity become constrained,” chief administrative officer Keira Lombardo said in a story reported by Reuters.

“As it becomes more clear that successful vaccines will become available, we have communicated our capabilities and continued willingness to partner with health officials, including with vaccine distribution and storage.”