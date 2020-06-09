Business banker: ‘Sioux Falls is the perfect Midwestern city’

0 shares Share

June 8, 2020

This week’s Up-and-Comer is Jordan Huisman, a business banking officer at First Premier Bank.

Name: Jordan Huisman

Age: 29

Hometown: Orange City, Iowa

What brought you to Sioux Falls?

After graduating from Dordt College in Sioux Center, Iowa, my wife, Meagan, and I decided we wanted to stay close to home but move to a larger community. We started looking at Sioux Falls, Des Moines and Denver. Thankfully, Dordt has a great alumni base that was able to connect each of us with an opportunity in Sioux Falls, and we have been happy to build our careers and start our family here.

What keeps you in Sioux Falls?

Sioux Falls is the perfect Midwestern city. We have everything you would want from a city but with a small-town feel. Every week, I could choose from a few hundred options of things to do, but I also have the opportunity to know my neighbors and community leaders on a very personal level.

What’s your favorite thing about your job?

I love building long-term relationships with business owners. It’s fun being able to help a business get started, assist in their expansions and walk alongside them as they go through the different stages of their business cycle. I also really enjoy the flexibility provided to me by working at Premier. Regardless of the size of the relationship, our credit decisions are made within our main office in Sioux Falls, and many of our customers have a strong relationship with our executive leadership team.

How did you get connected to your industry?

I completed a few internships in the financial services industry and worked as a commercial banking intern my senior year in college.

Describe First Premier Bank in three words.

Community. Giving. Local.

What’s your favorite way to give back to your community?

I volunteer with a number of organizations in Sioux Falls. A few that I spend the most time with are Arise Church, the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce as a diplomat, the Sioux Emp;ire United Way as a section chair for the annual campaign and The Community Outreach with the Genesis mentoring program.

What’s one business you’d like to see in Sioux Falls that isn’t here now?

Ever since moving to Sioux Falls I have wanted Chick-fil-A to open up a restaurant here. Since they haven’t officially opened, I will stick with that.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

Working at First Premier Bank, living in Sioux Falls and enjoying watching my kids grow up here.