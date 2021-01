0 shares Share

Jan. 22, 2021

You can skip the trip to Pierre this year: The annual Business Day at the Legislature will be held as an online event.

The program from the South Dakota Chamber of Commerce and Industry will be Feb. 17.

The agenda includes a legislative update by chamber president David Owen and the annual business caucus, followed by a series of speakers, including members of South Dakota’s congressional delegation. Gov. Kristi Noem has been invited to speak.

Registration for the afternoon is $50. The first 200 guests who register by Feb. 1 will receive a thank-you gift to enjoy during the event. Registration and program details can be found at sdchamber.biz.