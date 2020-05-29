Butterfly House & Aquarium prepares to reopen

0 shares Share

May 29, 2020

The Butterfly House & Aquarium will begin its phased reopening Monday, June 1.

It has been closed since March 13 and is returning with what leaders call a slow, phased approach to ensure health and safety of guests, volunteers and employees. A reopening task force has spent the past several weeks finalizing plans for how the facility will begin operating again.

“As a nonprofit organization, we rely entirely on admissions, memberships and gift shop sales to be able to open our doors and share our unique exhibits with the community. We are ready to welcome guests back into the Butterfly House & Aquarium again,” CEO Audrey Otto-Willard said in a statement.

The Butterfly House & Aquarium will require a reservation time to enter the building. One visitor group will be admitted every 10 minutes so proper distancing can be achieved throughout the relatively small exhibit spaces.

Visitor groups may have up to 12 individuals, including adults and children. Visitors can click here to make reservations and buy tickets.

The first phase of reopening from June 1-5 will be for Butterfly House & Aquarium members only.

Beginning June 6, ticket reservations for the general public will begin. Reservation times will be available from 10 a.m. to 3:40 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3:40 p.m. Sunday.

When guests return to the Butterfly House & Aquarium, they can expect a new experience, Otto-Willard said.

Changes have been made throughout the facility to ensure the health and safety of the people as well as the animals. Employees and volunteers will undergo a health screening when reporting for shifts and will wear masks.

Guests are strongly encouraged to wear masks. Guests will be asked to return at a different time if they have been experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

Increased cleaning efforts, readily available hand sanitizer stations and temporary closing of the touch pools will help keep the guests and marine animals safe and healthy.

“It’s been far too long since we’ve heard children’s laughter and joy within our building,” Otto-Willard said.

“We will be asking our guests to partner with us to make the new experience safe for everyone so we may continue offering unique experiences with tropical butterflies and marine animals in Sioux Falls. We greatly appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding during these transitions.”