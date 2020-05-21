Can’t-miss Memorial Day weekend activities will keep you safe, help you save

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

May 22, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by GreatLIFE Golf & Fitness.

Get outside, stay safe and save money this holiday weekend by taking full advantage of a GreatLIFE membership and all the benefits it brings.

Golf staycation

All GreatLIFE golf courses have been popular destinations this spring, but if you want to change it up and get out of town, you’ll find some fun options awaiting within a short drive.

Fox Run in Yankton is an 18-hole course with a beautiful setting, and once you’re done golfing, you can stay for a great burger, pizza or specialty beer.

Looking for a little shorter drive that will still get you out of town? Try Central Valley Golf Course in Hartford or Rocky Run in Dell Rapids.

Bowling outing

With some chance of rain this Memorial Day weekend, add Suburban Lanes to your list. It’s open for bowling and free for GreatLIFE members.

Tuesday three-person league starts June 9 and runs through July 14. Sign your team up at 336-3800.

You also can visit Suburban’s Facebook page for the chance to win a graduation party.

Yankton Bowl also is back open and ready for GreatLIFE members — perfect for a family road trip. Bowling is free from noon to 5 p.m. weekdays.

Sioux Falls getaway or beyond

You can feel like you’ve taken a vacation without leaving Sioux Falls — and area hotels have plenty of space for you. GreatLIFE members receive 20 percent off the best rate at any Regency-managed hotel, which includes several in Sioux Falls and the surrounding area.

Feel like venturing a bit further? Places such as Arrowwood Cedar Shore Resort in Oacoma are included too.

Click here to learn more.

Dine and save

Whether you’re ordering a meal for takeout or venturing back into restaurants, don’t forget all the ways you can save on dining as a GreatLIFE member.

There are more than a dozen offers at popular area restaurants that make it even more appealing to eat out. Click here to see all the member benefits.

Entertain and educate

If the kids — or the adults — need a change in scenery, the Great Plains Zoo is back, and Washington Pavilion offerings will be available June 1.

At the zoo, GreatLIFE members save 50 percent off Mondays, 25 percent off all other days and 20 percent off annual memberships. Visit the Washington Pavilion on Sundays and save half-off or get 20 percent off annual memberships.

Ready to join GreatLIFE? There has never been a better time with a whole season of golf ahead! Click here to learn more.