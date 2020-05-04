Can’t-miss Mother’s Day meals to go from your favorite restaurants

12 shares Share

May 4, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by Vanguard Hospitality.

Make your Mother’s Day plans now because these special offerings from your favorite restaurants will go fast.

Easter dinners were such a hit that the Vanguard family of restaurants has stepped it up even more with family meals you and your mom will love.

Take a look at the menus for phone numbers and details on ordering and pickup.

Grille 26

If Grille 26 is your family’s favorite, bring it home for mom this Sunday. From a big multicourse meal to a family portion of your household’s favorite entree, there are some delicious choices.

Minervas

You loved Minervas prime rib so much on Easter, it’s coming back for Mother’s Day. Missing the salad bar? You can bring some of those favorites home too.

Morrie’s Steakhouse

She’s the queen of the house, so treat her like one with an amazing meal from Morrie’s Steakhouse. Ask about wine pairings, and even add an entire cake from The Cake Lady.

Turks & Caicos Cabana Grille

This family meal from Turks & Caicos Cabana Grille will last all day and then some, with perfect Mother’s Day brunch items and likely enough leftovers to save mom some meal prep during the week.

And don’t forget a gift card to remind mom there are great times dining out ahead. Cards can be purchased on any of the restaurants’ websites.

Happy Mother’s Day from Vanguard Hospitality!