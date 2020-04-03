Car washes make adjustments for COVID-19

0 shares Share

April 3, 2020

Your hands might be cleaner than ever – but area car washes are finding ways to ensure you’ll keep your car that way too.

Clean Ride Auto Spa was just about a month into its opening when the COVID-19 outbreak hit.

The business near 85th and Minnesota shifted gears to offer a free wipe down after an exterior wash, along with pickup and drop-off of vehicles for detail services.

It also has stepped up giveaways using Facebook and is offering drive-thru and curbside service for its coffee shop, The Clean Bean.

“We are doing this to keep our customers safe from extra contact and our staff safe as well,” the business said in a statement.

“We know that COVID-19 is going to be affecting day-to-day life for a short time, but this is our contribution to making life easier and safer to the community.”

At Silverstar Car Wash, the model at Empire by Silverstar temporarily has been changed to offer “no-contact” exterior washes with a limited staff as some moved to other locations so they can continue to work.

At all other sites, teams are wearing gloves at all times and following social distancing guidelines.

They’re also completing hourly disinfecting of touch spaces on kiosks, vacuum areas, internal offices and in the prep areas.

The company is washing the free towels that customers can use in hot water with bleach. It’s also is using a tray for payment at all locations to ensure a contact-free transaction.