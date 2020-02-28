Cars for canines – Luxury Auto Mall gives back for pets

0 shares Share

Feb. 28, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by Luxury Auto Mall.

They came looking for a new vehicle – but some left as potential new pet owners.

Customers who stopped into the showroom at Luxury Auto Mall one recent Saturday in February found it filled with dogs in search of a home. It was part of a bigger commitment from the auto dealership to support pet-related nonprofits.

“We love dogs. We’re committed to the furry members of our community,” general manager Mike Chaplin said.

This year, Luxury Auto Mall is giving back in different ways each quarter. From January through March, the focus is on pets.

“Based on our business through March, we will be actively giving back in the community that revolves around dogs,” Chaplin said.

The plan is to support Almost Home Canine Rescue, Sioux Empire Pit Rescue and the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society with everything from food to help with daily expenses.

Hosting an adoption day was an employee’s idea, Chaplin said.

“And we had great feedback from customers. There’s something that genuinely makes you feel good having a dog in the dealership.”

The dogs – and one cat – loved it too, said Jessy VanDeKieft, Almost Home foster manager.

“It was exciting. We got to bring them inside and into different environments, which is always fun for them because it’s a different world. They were loving every second of it,” she said.

“And we are working on multiple pet adoption applications related to the event.”

Funds contributed from Luxury Auto Mall will be used to help with veterinary expenses and food, she said.

“We want to thank them for their continued support, and truly value the relationship we have built with each person at Luxury Auto Mall,” VanDeKieft said.

Visitors at the dealership also can bring in pet food through March and receive 10 percent off maintenance or service repair.

“We want our customers to realize that as they’re doing business with us, they’re supporting community involvement,” Chaplin said. “We’re a ‘Main Street’ business, that’s how we operate, and part of our values is giving back to the community.”

Dog-friendly shopping

Your dog is welcome to come shopping with you at Luxury Auto Mall too.

“We have customers who bring their dogs with them – we’re a dog-friendly place,” Chaplin said.

That includes when you’re shopping for your next vehicle. Pretty much any SUV with large cargo space is a fit for canine passengers, Chaplin said.

“And wagons are a big hit because the back end is lower to the ground, so it’s easier for pets to jump in and out of it.”

Whether you use your vehicle for hunting trips or just a jaunt to the dog park with your pet, they’re welcome to try before you buy.

“We absolutely encourage it,” Chaplin said. “What’s important to you in your car? For many people, pets are like kids, so it’s important that it be a good fit for your pet too.”

Stop by Luxury Auto Mall anytime through March to donate pet food or make sure your business helps support its pet philanthropy.