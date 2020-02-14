Casey’s opens on West 57th Street

0 shares Share

Feb. 14, 2020

Casey’s General Stores has opened its ninth Sioux Falls location, bringing fuel, doughnuts and pizza to the southwest side of the city.

The newest Casey’s is at 57th Street and Nevada Avenue, between Louise Avenue and I-229. It’s much more than a gas station and a convenience store, serving as a coffee shop, bakery and restaurant too.

Fuel options include unleaded with and without ethanol, E85, premium and diesel.

Customers will find grand-opening specials today and Saturday, including free coffee, slices of pizza for $2 and doughnuts for 59 cents.

They can register to win free pizza for a year and Casey’s gift cards for $100, $250 and $500.

A prize wheel that’s out for a few hours each day offers a range of freebies from a slice of pizza to a dozen doughnuts. It’ll likely be out about noon Saturday. There also are samples of pizza, wraps and subs.

Casey’s recently introduced a rewards program, and customers can sign up through the company’s mobile app. Points can be used for discounts on fuel, converted into Casey’s Cash to spend in the store or donated as cash to a local school. Customers still can buy 10 large pizzas and get the next one free, but they no longer have to cut up their pizza box to do that because the rewards program will track it.

The app includes the option to order pizza and other items on the menu and shows fuel prices.

The store’s hours are 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

The Iowa-based chain also has its 10th location in Sioux Falls under construction. That store will be near Rosa Parks Elementary on East 26th Street, west of Veterans Parkway.