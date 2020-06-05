0 shares Share

CEO, Murray County Medical Center in Slayton, Minn.

At Murray County Medical Center, the vision to engage and provide the local community with a comprehensive range of quality health care services is paramount.

As CEO, not only would you be making an impact on the medical center, you’d be a cornerstone leader within the community.

With a strong team focus, you’d receive a solid administrative backing and generous community support.

JOB SUMMARY

Implement new or updated programs or portions of large-scale initiatives. Project impact costs, quality, efficiencies and achievement of objectives across departments, often with enterprisewide impacts. Apply advanced technical knowledge and leadership skills to solve complex problems that may impact service lines or corporate service or regional entity.

Lead the strategic planning for the organization, incorporating the results of the community-needs assessment, including an implementation plan, measures and regular reporting to the local community board and enterprise leadership.

Lead daily operations, ensuring effective and efficient utilization of resources and staffing, including physician recruitment.

Oversee budget development and monitor costs to meet budget, while keeping in step with the mission and goals of the enterprise.

Set quality and patient safety goals for the organization, monitor the quality-improvement activities of the organization and complete appropriate board reporting.

Responsible for maintaining accreditation, compliance, certification and other regulatory requirements.

Develop external relations with community, hospital association, nursing home association and other organizations needed to make the enterprise successful.

About Sanford Health:

At Sanford Health, we are dedicated to the work of health and healing.

Every day, we show that commitment by delivering the highest quality of care to the communities we serve.

We are leaders in health care and strive to provide patients across the region with convenient access to expert medical care, leading-edge technologies and world-class facilities.

In addition to strong clinical care, we also are committed to research, education and community growth.

We engage in medical research to not only discover innovative ways to provide care but also to find cures for common diseases.

We continuously seek new ways to achieve our vision of improving the human condition here in your community, across the region and around the world.

The entire team at Sanford Health recognizes the value of healthy families and communities.

We continue to gain momentum and expand our reach. Together, we can make a positive difference now and in the future.

For a full job summary, qualifications and a link to apply, click here.