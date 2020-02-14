CH Patisserie opens renovated downtown store

0 shares Share

Feb. 14, 2020

You might not recognize CH Patisserie the next time you visit.

The downtown store at 309 S. Phillips Ave. has been completely remodeled, with a design intended to give it a European flair and create more space for seating and menu items.

Owners Chris and Caryn Hanmer opened the business in 2012 with a limited budget and a vision to ultimately create something like this design.

“I’m in love with it,” Chris Hanmer said. “Seeing my wife’s vision come to fruition is probably the greatest joy, how she could see it and make the choices, and seeing her come out in this is the most beautiful thing for me personally.”

The new layout offers a variety of high, low and bench seating, along with places meant for visitors to plug in and work or meet.

There also are new display cases, with what Hanmer called a jewelry-style layout common in Europe.

The reopening happens to come on the store’s busiest day – Valentine’s Day – so new menu items will wait until the rush is over.

After that, the plan is to add a selection of sandwiches and some additional breakfast items.

The signature macaron line is expected to grow by 40 percent, and there’s also a new espresso and signature coffee drink line coming.

“We can start releasing new items within the next week,” Hanmer said.

Hours will stay the same for now but adjust as the menu expands. The patisserie is open daily.

CH Patisserie stayed open throughout construction, and customers continued to support it, he said.

“It’s a lot to be under construction for seven weeks and stay open, and I’m so grateful for our team and our guests,” Hanmer said. “I’m thankful and blown away by what a great January we had thanks to our wonderful guests. It helped us be able to make this next phase and this dream possible. I just can’t wait for our guests to see it.”