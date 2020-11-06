Chamber opposes citywide mask mandate

0 shares Share

Nov. 6, 2020

The Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce is opposing a mask mandate being considered by the Sioux Falls City Council while encouraging the use of face masks in businesses.

“We strongly encourage all businesses to implement CDC recommendations into their workplaces. We also urge all patrons to respect the policies implemented by each business. We need everyone to do their part to keep our businesses open,” board chairman Dan Doyle said in a statement.

A survey of members drew a high response rate and responses “across the board,” marketing and communications director Jennie Doyen said.

Those who wrote in with concerns asked about how the proposed ordinance could impact their businesses, including their role in enforcing a mandate, penalties for violations and the potential impact on operation of certain businesses.

The chamber is part of the Mask Up South Dakota campaign that includes other business and health care organizations.

“The coalition seeks to educate South Dakotans on the use of face masks and encourage residents to do what they can to slow the spread of COVID-19 in each of our communities,” the chamber said in its statement.

“In addition to wearing face coverings, the chamber supports social distancing, frequent hand-washing and other CDC recommendations.”

The Sioux Falls City Council will vote on an ordinance mandating the use of masks in the city Nov. 10. The ordinance would require masks to be worn by people in indoor public places where 6-foot social distancing cannot be maintained.