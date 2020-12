0 shares Share

Dec. 16, 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has confirmed its third Sioux Falls location.

This one is next to Starbucks on Western Avenue south of 57th Street.

Chase also plans to open at Empire Place on West 41st Street in front of The Empire Mall and at 26th Street and Sycamore Avenue next to Taco John’s.

“Bringing branches to the area gives customers expanded access to our products, digital tools and tailored in-branch experiences, like financial advice, from short-term savings to retirement,” spokesperson Darcy Donahoe-Wilmot said in announcing the expansion to the market this fall.

Branches typically employ eight to 10 people.

The Empire Place location was the first to get approved by the federal government. It’s expected to open in the spring.