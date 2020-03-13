Cheer up: You’re living in one of the happiest U.S. cities

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

March 13, 2020

So it’s Friday the 13th.

And the COVID-19 pandemic is anything but uplifting.

And the financial markets keep falling.

You’re still living in the city ranked as the sixth happiest in the nation based on a recent WalletHub study.

It ranked Sioux Falls No. 6 out of 180 of the largest U.S. cities when it comes to where residents are the happiest.

Each city was evaluated based on 30 key indicators of happiness, ranging from depression and income-growth rates to average leisure time spent per day.

Sioux Falls ranked No. 13 for physical and emotional well-being, No. 45 for income and employment and No. 21 for community and environment.

To view the rankings, click here.