Children’s boutique owner adds shop for women

Nov. 11, 2020

The owner of a children’s clothing and toy shop in Dell Rapids has expanded into women’s clothing.

Heather Ness has opened Tattered Runway next to her Corduroy & Pixie Dust shop in a historic building downtown.

“We decided we would spread our wings a little bit and do women’s things,” said Ness, who opened the children’s shop three years ago. Tattered Runway is in a space that had been used to display the children’s shop’s toys.

The new boutique carries women’s clothing in sizes small to 3XL, jewelry, candles and decor, including seasonal floral arrangements.

Ness handpicks her inventory and said she offers a mix of styles that will appeal to women from age “14 to 100.” She also limits pieces.

“Our motto is if you see it, you should buy it because you probably won’t see it again,” she said. “We’re in a smaller community, and while we have people coming to shop from a larger area, for our local customers, you don’t want everybody dressing in the same thing.”

New merchandise arrives frequently, she said.

“About every two weeks, we rearrange because we get stuff in all the time.”

Tattered Runway has an extensive online shop, but Ness touts the personal shopping experience she offers in the store.

With less space for toys in the children’s shop, Ness said she is focusing on educational, craft and “family time” offerings.

Both businesses are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.