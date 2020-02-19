Chipotle finds Sioux Falls location

0 shares Share

Feb. 19, 2020

Chipotle Mexican Grill plans to build its first Sioux Falls location at Empire Place, a new development starting construction in the coming weeks in front of The Empire Mall.

The fast-casual chain known for its build-your-own Mexican dishes will build a standalone building at 4101 W. 41st St.

“We’re thrilled that Chipotle is coming to Empire Place and excited to deliver a restaurant so many in Sioux Falls have hoped would arrive here,” said Raquel Blount of Lloyd Cos., who is handling commercial brokerage for Empire Place.

“It has always made the most-wanted list of restaurants in Sioux Falls, and we’re glad it’s coming to a location that gives such maximum exposure.”

Chipotle’s menu includes a variety of build-your-own burritos, tacos, bowls and salads. It also offers catering.

The plan is to start construction soon so Chipotle can open yet this year. The restaurant chain has more than 2,500 locations, but this will be the first in South Dakota.

“Chipotle has looked at this market for a long time, and the fact that Empire Place became the location of choice says so much about the opportunities for retailers at this development,” Blount said.

“We anticipate this announcement driving even more interest from prospective tenants.”

Empire Place will be built on a former auto dealer site. The existing building will be demolished soon so construction can start, Blount said.

The concept plan calls for three standalone buildings along 41st Street – one will be Chipotle – and four retail centers with multiple businesses closer to the mall.

“We are deeply into negotiating with multiple additional restaurants that would be new to Sioux Falls,” Blount said.

“And we’re encouraged by interest from apparel and specialty retailers that we know would thrive at a center like this. We anticipate a very exciting year ahead with many more announcements at Empire Place.”