Chipotle on track to open this year

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Sept. 29, 2020

It looks like you’ll be able to build your own Chipotle burrito before the end of 2020.

Chitpole Mexican Grill plans to open at Empire Place, the new development under construction along West 41st Street in front of The Empire Mall.

Construction on the new building, which includes a drive-through, has made fast progress, said Raquel Blount of Lloyd Companies, who is handling leasing for the development.

“Our understanding is still that the plan is to open yet this year,” she said. “Fortunately the group has been able to be aggressive in their building plans and the nice fall weather has cooperated. It’s exciting to see the first building come to fruition. We’re looking forward to breaking ground on the others.”

Chipotle has started to post some management jobs in Sioux Falls. To see them, click here.

Chick-fil-A is still scheduled to open Chipotle at Empire Place, though not until 2021.