Christmas trees in high demand as local vendors experience record sales

Dec. 14, 2020

Looking for a natural, freshly cut Christmas tree? Be prepared to go on a hunt.

Many of the area’s larger Christmas tree vendors were swamped with eager customers at unprecedented levels in late November and early December. For one business, this year marked the busiest in over 25 years of service.

“We ordered more trees than last year, but still we have never been swamped like that ever before,” said Colleen Johns, co-owner of Christmas Tree Acres near Harrisburg.

Johns said her business usually starts selling trees the week before Thanksgiving and continues until about Dec. 17. This year, however, it sold out within a week.

“My phone is still ringing off the hook,” she said. “We’ve had a lot of disappointed customers calling who can’t get a tree, and we can’t help them because we don’t have any more.”

Johns is not alone in experiencing increased demand for Christmas trees this holiday season as vendors in and around Sioux Falls have been consistently selling trees much quicker than usual. Riverview Christmas Tree Farm near Canton closed for the season Dec. 4, and Baumgartner Family Christmas Trees on Madison Street announced Monday it had sold out for the season. The last load of 75 trees were put up for sale just four days ago.

These vendors have multiple theories as to why their trees sold at record rates this season, but one common thread ties them all together: COVID-19. With the virus limiting travel, many more Sioux Falls residents are staying home for the holiday season. Those who almost always spend the holidays out of town are now celebrating at home and are in need of holiday cheer — a need that Christmas trees can fill.

“I think people are just looking to get out of the house, looking for things to do,” Johns said. “Along with trees, we also offer Santa and holiday photo ops. (Customers) who had never had a real tree before said they decided to try it this year.”

Thankfully, those still lacking a tree still have a few places to turn. Johns’ sister-in-law Vicki and her husband recently opened Cows-N-Canoes Country Mercantile in Madison. The business has a conditional permit to operate seasonally, selling gifts, chocolates and Christmas trees that the couple gets from their relatives at Christmas Tree Acres. Johns said they have about a dozen trees remaining.

Tannenbaum Tree Farm between Tea and Lennox also still has a supply of Scotch pine trees, a smaller type of tree, according to owner Tim Wassom. Tannenbaum’s Fraser fir and spruce trees are already sold out.

While still having trees to sell, Wassom said the first 10 days of his selling period, which begins the day after Thanksgiving, were definitely more hectic than in the past.

“It appeared to be more busy than usual,” Wassom said. “It was probably 25 to 30 percent greater demand. We had a number of people saying this was the first time they were getting one because they weren’t going anywhere.”

Lewis Drug also has seen strong demand for Christmas trees, said Bob Meyer, senior vice president of merchandise and marketing for Lewis Stores Inc.

“Our inventory is running low as our sales have been well above last year,” he said. “I believe people are decorating their homes inside and out like never before. Christmas lights and tree sales are at an all-time high.”

There also are some still available at the Sioux Falls Food Co-op.

With COVID-19 making 2020 a difficult year for all, vendors said Christmas trees can provide a little bit of joy to close out the year.

“I think childhood memories have a lot to do with the appeal of Christmas trees,” Johns said. “I think everybody gets comforted by their family and their memories on Christmas. Our customers are bringing in second- and third-generation family members with them that will hopefully continue on the tradition.”