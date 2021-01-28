0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Jan. 28, 2021

Cigna Home Delivery Pharmacy ends operations in Sioux Falls this month, shifting most but not all employees to new roles.

The move follows a review of operations “to ensure we are best meeting the needs of our patients and clients,” spokesman Mark Slitt said in a statement.

Customers are being transitioned to Express Scripts Pharmacy and will continue to receive home delivery medications as normal, the company said.

“We will continue to have nearly 400 employees in Sioux Falls who will work at home for various Cigna and Express Scripts business units,” Slitt said, while acknowledging “a limited number of positions will be impacted.”

Affected employees will be provided with career transition benefits and personal support – whether they choose to pursue another role in the company or a position with a new employer.

In 2019, the company closed a second facility in Sioux Falls at 2500 E. 52nd St. N. Cigna’s current building is at Fourth Avenue and 60th Street North and will be sold.

Cigna came into the market in the early 1990s following the acquisition of Tel-Drug, which began in Parkston as a family-owned pharmacy.

Cigna acquired Express Scripts Holding Co. in 2018 in a $54 billion deal that created one of the country’s biggest providers of pharmacy benefits and insurance plans.