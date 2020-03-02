City building activity drops from last year

0 shares Share

March 2, 2020

It was a rare month without any major building permits in Sioux Falls. No projects valued at more than $1 million were permitted, and the overall level of activity fell 34 percent year-over-year.

Permits for the first two months of the year totaled $53.3 million, compared with $80.4 million a year ago and identical to the $53.3 million for the same time in 2018.

The biggest drop was in commercial activity, where both new construction and renovations were about half of the value permitted through February 2019.

New residential construction at $14.5 million is ahead of last year’s $12.1 million and represents 40 new single-family houses, which is three more than last year.

There has been just one apartment unit permitted this year, compared with 84 units a year ago and 100 for the same period in 2018.

No permits for new apartments were issued in February.