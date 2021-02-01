City building activity shows big start to year

0 shares Share

Feb. 1, 2021

If the first month is any indication, Sioux Falls is in for a big building year.

The value of permits issued in the city totaled just under $57 million, ahead of $33.2 million in January 2020 and $29.1 million in 2019.

The biggest jump came in new commercial construction, which totaled $35.1 million compared with $11.6 million a year ago.

The total was driven by two major apartment complexes. Permits were issued for City’s Edge Apartments near 69th Street and Southeastern Avenue and Prescott Place Apartments downtown at 417 S. Second Ave.

New residential construction also showed a big jump, nearly doubling from $6.5 million in January 2020 to $12.8 million this year.

That represents 42 new single-family homes, up from 17 homes last year.

The city also has issued permits for 238 multifamily units, up from 45 during the same time last year. Those are categorized as commercial construction.