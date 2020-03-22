City could request approval to close certain non-essential businesses

0 shares Share

The Sioux Falls public health director might ask the city’s board of health to consider measures Tuesday that would allow certain nonessential businesses to close if data supports additional efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Using data being gathered by the state and local health partners, the Board of Health could be asked to consider the mandatory closures of nightclubs and bars that do not prepare served food, video lottery casinos, movie theaters, live performance centers, gyms and fitness centers, bowling alleys, arcades, private social clubs and indoor shopping centers, according to a statement from the city.

Dine-in service at restaurants, food courts and coffee houses could be restricted to carry out and drive-thru services only.

While the state maintains primary jurisdiction, the City Board of Health has the local authority to mandate closures in the event of a public health emergency such as a pandemic, according to a statement from the city.

Following today’s announcement of seven new COVID-19 cases in Beadle and Brown counties by the state Department of Health, Sioux Falls leaders consulted with local hospital leadership to discuss next steps to prevent and mitigate the local transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19.

“The public health of Sioux Falls is paramount during this pandemic,” said Mayor Paul TenHaken in a statement. “We will take the steps necessary and prescribed under state law and city ordinance to protect the people of Sioux Falls. Our Board of Health can take heavier action if they are inclined and I will support them in this process.”

During the following 48-hours, data modeling and additional test results will help drive these conversations.

“Avera is supportive of the steps the City of Sioux Falls is taking right now. In the next few days we’re going to have more data to make these important decisions as many tests are still pending,” said Dr. David Erickson chief medical and innovation Officer with Avera Health.

“We do still recommend that people practice good hand hygiene and social distancing, which includes staying at home whenever possible and limiting exposure to other people. Research has shown that limiting exposure during pandemics has slowed the spread of illness.”

Sanford Health is working on data modeling which will help predict the rate of disease spread and the ability of health care providers to manage it, said Dr. Allison Suttle, chief Medical Officer with Sanford Health.

“This modeling will also be informative to the effectiveness and advisability of social distancing measures. We support the steps the city is taking and the ongoing conversation regarding these measures. Throughout Sanford’s response, we will continue using data to help inform our decisions.”

The Public Health Director may provide a closure recommendation to the Board of Health pursuant to the director’s authority under local ordinance in response to public health epidemics. If the board adopts regulated closures, a resolution or ordinance may be drafted and presented to the City Council for additional considerations.

The Board of Health will meet at 2 p.m. on March 24 at Carnegie Town Hall. Should the board take steps to enact regulations, the City Council would meet at 4 p.m. on March 24.

These meetings will be open to the public. With limitations on the size of mass gatherings, the public is encouraged to watch the meetings remotely.