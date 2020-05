0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

May 26, 2020

The Sioux Falls City Council unanimously repealed COVID-19 related restrictions on business, a move that takes effect Friday, May 29.

Those restrictions limited fitness centers, movie theaters and entertainment centers to 50 percent occupancy and limited parties at restaurants to six adults at a table.

In their place, the council approved a set of guidelines for businesses and individuals meant to slow the spread of COVID-19. For details, click below.