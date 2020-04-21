City details SOAR plan for businesses

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

April 21, 2020

Instead of a broader stay-at-home ordinance, the city of Sioux Falls plans to work more closely with businesses to reduce potential spread of COVID-19.

It’s calling the program SOAR, which stands for Supporting Operations and Resiliency for businesses.

“As we advance in our COVID-19 response, our goal is to help businesses create work environments where employees can feel safe and still be productive while flattening the curve within a business and within the community,” Mayor Paul TenHaken said. “We are adjusting to a new normal of behavior during this crisis, but we will prevail. By fostering a high level of resiliency, businesses can be sustained and poised for a timely recovery when this pandemic concludes.”

The initial focus areas of the city’s resiliency team are large public-facing businesses and densely populated workplaces. The team will consult with organizations and provide CDC guidance for employee and customer safety. This may include employee education support materials, on-site visits and virtual meetings that will allow organization leaders to share best practices and lessons learned.

“All businesses are encouraged to promote alternative work arrangements where possible,” the city said on its website. “It is understood that not all business models allow for this, and in those cases, the following policies should be in place for all businesses not already covered by city ordinance.”

Enforce social distancing practices of 6 feet between all employees and patrons.

Provide cloth face coverings for all employees where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

Provide physical barriers between employees and patrons.

Develop a plan for cleaning and disinfecting of high-touch areas such as counters, table tops, desks, railings, door handles, etc.

Provide hand sanitizer and encourage frequent hand washing for employees.

Implement daily health screening protocol per CDC guidelines that at a minimum asks the following: Do you have a cough or shortness of breath? Do have a fever of 100.4 or higher? Have you been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19? Close contact is defined as closer than 6 feet for a sustained period of 10 minutes or more, or having been coughed or sneezed on. Have you recently lost your sense of taste or smell?



Employees who answer positive to any of the screening questions should be sent home or provided alternative work arrangements and may return once they have been symptom free for three days, test negative for the COVID-19 virus or reach the end of the quarantine period and are symptom-free.

Visit coronavirus.gov for up-to-date information and COVID-19 guidance.

Employers should not require a positive COVID-19 test result or a health care provider’s note for employees who are sick to validate their illness or qualify for sick leave.