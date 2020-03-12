City to limit large gatherings in response to COVID-19

17 shares Share

March 12, 2020

The city of Sioux Falls is planning to limit gatherings in city-owned facilities to fewer than 250 people for at least the next 14 days.

That includes the Denny Sanford Premier Center, Sioux Falls Convention Center and Washington Pavilion.

The city declared a state of emergency to give contractual flexibility to respond as needed to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city board of health and the Sioux Falls City Council will be asked to approve the recommendation to limit gatherings in city facilities today.

The Midco Aquatic Center will be closed until at least March 27, and events and programming from the parks and recreation and library departments have been canceled. The Washington Pavilion will close the Kirby Science & Discovery Center until March 27.

“It’s critical that we slow and spread out or flatten the curve of COVID-19. That right now is our No. 1 priority,” Mayor Paul TenHaken said. “Every single person in this community has a responsibility right now in helping with that, in helping slow that spread, so collectively we can make a difference in this.”

The city talked with other communities experiencing more difficulty in containing the disease, he said.

“We’re in a unique position where we can be proactive in the slowing of the spread,” TenHaken said. “This is an extremely fluid situation. Thirty-six hours ago, I didn’t think we’d be up here doing this.”

Some of the events immediately impacted include the Sioux Empire Sportsmen’s Show, which was scheduled to run through this weekend at the Sioux Falls Convention Center, and the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which was canceled Wednesday.

Major sporting events already had been canceled by their respective leagues.

Here are the impacted events so far at the Denny Sanford Premier Center:

NCAA Division II National Wrestling Championships- March 13-14

Sioux Empire Sportsman’s Show- March 12-15

Baby Shark Live- March 16

South Dakota High School State Basketball Tournament- March 19-21

The Sioux Falls Storm has already announced that its season home-opener this Sunday, March 15, has been postponed.

The Sioux Falls Stampede has already announced that the USHL has suspended game play effective immediately and until further notice.

The Premier Center asks those who hold tickets to any of these events to hold on to them until you receive further event- specific instructions.