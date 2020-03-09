City names new director of innovation and technology

42 shares Share

March 9, 2020

A technology executive from Cisco Systems Inc. in Kansas City has been named the city’s director of innovation and technology.

Mike Grigsby will oversee innovation, the Geographic Information Systems division, information technology, and communications and marketing for the city.

“Mike will be an incredible asset for the people of Sioux Falls, and I’m thrilled to add him to my leadership team,” Mayor Paul TenHaken said in a statement. “As an innovator and thought leader with a people-focused mind-set, the city is fortunate to add Mike to our ranks to help drive the One Sioux Falls framework and the city’s priorities.”

Grigsby’s background includes experience in the military, law enforcement, municipal government and the private sector. He joins the city from Cisco, where he served as an engagement leader in its Smart+Connected Communities practice for North America. As part of a global team, Grigsby worked with municipalities and communities to develop smart city strategies and digital solutions.

Before joining Cisco, he served the city of Kansas City, Mo., as commander of the information services division for the Kansas City Police Department and as chief information officer for the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority. In those roles, he oversaw the organizations’ technology efforts and was critical in developing and implementing innovation strategies.

While with the city of Kansas City, Grigsby was appointed by the mayor to the Smart City Advisory Board, which provided strategic oversight for all of Kansas City’s Smart City projects.

“I am ecstatic for this opportunity,” Grigsby said in a statement.

“I have a great connection to the city — being my wife’s hometown — and I believe cities like Sioux Falls will be the clear front-runners in the next evolution of smart and innovative cities. The city has been on a growth trend for a number of years, and now is the moment to capitalize on that trend and deliver even more meaningful impacts for the city and citizens alike.”

He will replace Jason Reisdorfer, who resigned.

Grigsby’s appointment requires the advice and consent of the City Council, which will be presented at its March 17 meeting.