City prepares to reopen Midco Aquatic Center

May 26, 2020

The city of Sioux Falls is making preparations to reopen the Midco Aquatic Center.

“I do feel confident we’ll get the Midco Aquatic Center open fairly soon,” Mayor Paul TenHaken said in an update on Facebook.

“That doesn’t take as much ramp-up time and as much work, so stay tuned for news on that. There will be some pool availability through that.”

The Midco Aquatic Center at Spellerberg Park closed March 13 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A timeframe hasn’t been shared for bringing back the indoor pool, but it will be part of a phased approach that includes reopening the libraries and community centers, city spokesman T.J. Nelson said.

TenHaken said deciding not to open the city’s outdoor pools this season was one of the hardest decisions he has had to make as mayor. Seasonal staff had not been hired yet, and it would have taken until late June or into July to open the pools, he said. Staff would begin needing to go back to school in mid-August in many cases.