City updates concept plan ahead of open house on downtown dog park

Feb. 11, 2020

Dogs might be enjoying downtown’s newest addition for them before the end of the summer.

That’s the goal for the planned Kirby Dog Park at Fort Sod, which holds a final public open house from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at 108 W. 11th St. That’s the space that was the Sioux Falls Design Center.

“We’ve got a concept plan we think fits really well, and this is our chance to open it up to the public and get any feedback they might have before we jump into full design,” city park development specialist Mike Patten said.

“Our goal is to open it at some point in 2020 where it can still get some summer use. It will be later in the summer, but we want to run pretty fast after this open house with design and construction.”

The park is being funded with a gift from Joe and Jennifer Kirby. Fort Sod Park is a half-acre property at 10th Street and Second Avenue next to the Great Outdoor Store.

The city’s proposed concept calls for two areas – one designated for small dogs only and one for dogs of all sizes.

The plan is to use synthetic turf instead of grass.

“We think because of the volume of use this park will see, to maintain high-quality grass will be really difficult,” Patten said.

The plan also calls for an ornamental fence around the dog park, double gate entrances, shade structures with seating, water fountains and waste receptacles.

“It’s a small footprint, so to maximize usage we want to keep it as open as possible,” Patten said, adding there could be some climbing structures such as boulders or logs added for dogs.

“There may be features added down the road,” he said. “The concept plan is for full build-out, but we’re not totally sure if all features will be included with the project this summer until we’re further down the road.”

There also will be a hardscape area in the park for gatherings and a pathway throughout it.

The sculpture currently displayed there is intended to be moved to Prairie Green Golf Course, but it’s being assessed for maintenance needs first.