Cocktail bar with tiki drinks coming to downtown Sioux Falls

May 1, 2020

A bar featuring classic tiki drinks is coming to a historic downtown building.

The Hello Hi is opening in the Beach Pay Building on Phillips Avenue between Ninth and 10th streets in the space that used to be Half Baked.

The bar is owned and operated by local industry veterans Sara Benson and Pat Nelson, along with Brandon De Jong.

“We’re opening The Hello Hi in hopes of bringing a bit of paradise to downtown Sioux Falls,” Benson said, adding the space will be a “classic, vintage bar, with some added plant life and a laid-back, endless-summer feel. Being in the southernmost Dakota, the tropical element just seemed like a natural fit.”

The name “The Hello Hi” was chosen because “although they are two of the most basic English words, when used together, they take on a whole different persona,” she said. “Plus, I just love our tendency to repeat greetings in the Midwest.”

The menu will include beer, wine and craft cocktails, but classic tiki drinks are the star, Benson said.

“We think the community will dig the escapism that comes along with tiki,” she said. “That sense of fun and adventure is needed now more than ever. And all three of us are very passionate about art and music, so those elements will definitely have a strong presence in everything we do.”

At the launch the focus will be mainly on cocktails, but the plan is to expand a food menu over time.

The group has some “eclectic and ambitious design plans for the space,” Nelson said.

“The Beach Pay Building is said to be the oldest building downtown, so there’s some great history and character to the space. The location is perfect – right in the heart of downtown with plenty of parking all around us,” he said.

“We’re absolutely ecstatic to be a part of the downtown community. It’s where we wanted to be and honestly just feels like a very natural fit with all of us being regular attendees to downtown businesses and events. Not to mention the bulk of our service industry experience has been spent there.”

There will be patio space on Phillips Avenue as well as “some really fantastic potential out our back door in the courtyard,” he added. “We’re working with the property owner to revamp that area and create something truly unique for downtown Sioux Falls.”

The group signed its lease in February, took occupancy in March, and two weeks later, COVID-19 began creating upheaval, especially in the hospitality industry.

Accordingly, The Hello Hi is keeping its timeline for launching loose and anticipating there could be delays. The hope is to open in some capacity sometime this summer.

“ We fully expected to encounter some major challenges and roadblocks throughout this process,” Nelson said. “I guess a global pandemic is the first of those.”