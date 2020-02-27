Click Rain launches subscription-based business line

Feb. 27, 2020

Click Rain is expanding its business with a new local marketing platform designed to help manage reviews and local listings.

The digital marketing agency developed the platform, Stratus Local, over the past 18 months.

“We see innovation opportunities every day within our current business model but have also pushed ourselves to expand beyond that model and diversify,” CEO Natalie Eisenberg said in a statement.

The Stratus platform offers local marketing features such as review and local listings management, with more features in beta to be released later this year.

“Consumers today are relying more and more on reviews and local listings to make purchase decisions, but managing them can be a daunting task for businesses,” said Eric Ellefson, Click Rain partner and chief operating officer, who has led the Stratus team.

“​Stratus​ allows even non-marketers to manage their reviews and listings on Google and Facebook with ease, all with one login, in one central platform.”

Click Rain sees opportunity to reach a new network of clientele both locally and nationally by selling subscriptions to ​Stratus​, the firm said, adding there has been “strong interest” during the soft launch.

Area companies using the platform include First Dakota National Bank, GreatLIFE Golf & Fitness, Lewis Drug, Neighborhood Dental and Showplace Cabinetry. Monthly subscriptions start at $39 a month.