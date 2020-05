0 shares Share

May 15, 2020

The COVID-19 therapeutic being developed by Sioux Falls-based SAB Biotherapeutics has been featured in a CNN report.

The piece included an interview with CEO Eddie Sullivan, who confirmed trials are still on track to start in humans early this summer. If all goes well, a therapeutic could be on the market early next year, he said.

Click here to view the story.