Co-founder of The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Co. to speak in Sioux Falls

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

This paid piece is sponsored by the Sioux Falls Convention & Visitors Bureau.

The founding president and chief operating officer of The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Co. will be the keynote speaker at this year’s annual Visitor Industry Luncheon put on by the Sioux Falls Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Horst Schulze will speak May 19 at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. Schulze is a recognized leader in the service world, and his vision has helped reshape customer-service concepts in both the hospitality and service industries.

Under his charismatic leadership, the company won an unprecedented two Malcom Baldridge National Quality Awards in the service category and has been continuously voted “best hotel company in the world” by convention and trade publications. Today, the Ritz-Carlton Hotel Co. is considered the benchmark for service excellence.

Schulze came to the United States in 1965 from Europe where he started his career in the hotel industry. He is a founding member of The Ritz-Carlton, which he joined in 1983. He was instrumental in the conceptualization of the operating and service standards of the company before retiring in 2001.

“Customer service continues to be one of the most important factors across all industries, so why not hear from one of the worldwide leaders in customer service?” CVB executive director Teri Schmidt said.

Customer service is key, especially for travelers, when it comes to deciding whether to return to a particular establishment or sometimes even returning to that city, she added.

If travelers are not treated in a pleasing way, they will look for a better experience in a different city. Those who work in the visitor and hospitality industries are continually stressing the importance of first impressions and customer service because it can have a trickle-down effect that leads to a sizable impact in the economy.

Even though Schulze will be speaking during the CVB’s Visitor Industry Luncheon, the event is open to everyone.

“Customer service training is something that everyone can take value away from, regardless of your line of work or position,” Schmidt said.

“Even if you think you’re already doing a fine job, there’s always room for improvement when it comes to customer service.”

Reserve a seat here to hear from Schulze at the CVB’s Visitor Industry Luncheon and also to submit nominations for this year’s Visitor Industry Awards. The main sponsor for this year’s luncheon is Lloyd Cos.

To see more visitor industry updates from the CVB, click here.