College athlete led to legal career with estate planning focus

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Oct. 6, 2020

This week’s Up-and-Comer is Lori Rensink, an associate attorney at Davenport, Evans, Hurwitz & Smith LLP.

Name: Lori Rensink

Age: 28

Hometown: Freeman

What brought you to Sioux Falls?

I attended the University of Sioux Falls to run track and field.

What keeps you in Sioux Falls?

I love the community here. Growing up in a small town, Sioux Falls is the perfect mix between small-town and city living.

What’s your favorite thing about your job?

Getting to meet new clients from all backgrounds and walks of life and helping them find an estate plan that fits their needs.

How did you get connected to your industry?

My academic adviser at the University of Sioux Falls encouraged me to attend law school. I worked as a paralegal for several years before deciding to attend. During law school, I spent a summer interning at Davenport Evans, where I accepted an offer to return as an associate attorney. While at USD School of Law, I found myself most interested in the transactional and tax courses, which led me to want to pursue a practice in estate planning.

Describe Davenport Evans in three words.

Dedicated, caring and community.

What is something someone might be surprised to learn about you?

I know how to identify all of the different types of trees native to South Dakota from their leaves.

What’s your favorite way to give back to your community?

We have so many great local businesses in Sioux Falls, and I enjoy being able to shop local and support our local businesses.

What’s one business you’d like to see in Sioux Falls that isn’t here now?

I think we have a great selection of businesses in Sioux Falls. I like having a Costco, and I am excited that we are finally getting a Chick-fil-A.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

I hope to continue building my practice in estate planning at Davenport Evans and to have started a family with my husband.