College students start west-side nutritional drink shop

Nov. 4, 2020

Three college students have opened a nutritional drink shop on the west side of Sioux Falls.

Starting Block Nutrition, which is in a retail center on the southwest corner of 41st Street and Marion Road, sells Herbalife shakes, teas, aloes and other products.

It’s owned by friends Ayub Mohamud, Amani Boas and Shodo Mahamed.

Ayub Mohamud, Amani Boas and Shodo Mahamed

Mohamud said he discovered Herbalife products while running cross-country at Washington High School and saw improvements in his performance. Mahamed also ran cross-country – the two were on the state title team in 2017 – and found benefits from the nutritional supplements, Mohamud said.

“After my third year of college, I just decided why not help other people find the same benefits we did,” Mohamud said.

The meal-replacement drinks help “people lose weight, maintain weight or gain muscle,” he said, adding that different nutritional products have benefits such as helping with hydration for exercising or energy boosts for studying.

While the three are busy with classes – Mohamud attends SDSU, Mahamed studies at the University of Sioux Falls and Boas is at USD Community College for Sioux Falls – they’re able to juggle their schedules and operate the store.

“We have in-person classes, but we try to manage.”

Their mentor, Jodi Forde who owns Fit Revolution Nutrition, is impressed by their positive attitudes and support for each other.

“They are just amazing young men,” said Forde, who got to know them as customers at her Minnesota Avenue shop. “It just gives you hope for the young.”

Starting Block Nutrition, 5315 W. 41st St., is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.