Comings & Goings

Feb. 25, 2020

Here’s a look at recent changes in the business landscape in the Sioux Falls area.

Motherhood Maternity in The Empire Mall is closing. It’s among 180 stores being eliminated by its bankrupt parent company. All closing stores are expected to be shut down by the end of March.

Clean Ride Auto Spa has opened on 85th Street west of Minnesota Avenue. The car wash and detailing center offers a variety of packages. Additional features include a self-service dog wash and a coffee shop, The Clean Bean, which also has a drive-thru.

Allegiant Air is adding seasonal flights from Sioux Falls to San Diego. The twice-a-week, nonstop flights to San Diego International Airport will start June 5 and run through Aug. 17. Travel will be on Mondays and Fridays.

Active Generations has purchased 30 acres in the east-side Dawley Farm Village development for an expansion of its services. One-third of the site will be used for a second activity center and affordable housing for seniors. According to plans, the remaining land will be used for a senior living complex, but details haven’t been finalized.

Taco John’s has opened its ninth location in Sioux Falls. The new restaurant is at 26th and Sycamore.

Jersey Mike’s Subs has leased space at Dawley Farm Village in a new retail center north of Ulta Beauty. Franchisee Andrew Ticknor hopes to have his second Sioux Falls location open in early summer.

JJ’s Axes & Ales will double its capacity for ax-throwing with a move closer to its flagship store. It will move from Western Avenue south of 57th Street to a 3,000-square-foot space in the retail center just across the parking lot from JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars at 3000 W. 57th St. The plan is to close JJ’s Axes & Ales the second weekend in April and open in the new space May 1.

The Hartford Building Center in Hartford is building an addition that will more than double its retail and showroom space. Owner Lisa Hellvig hopes to hold a grand reopening in June when the home-improvement store celebrates its 12th anniversary.

Casey’s General Stores has opened its ninth Sioux Falls location, bringing fuel, doughnuts and pizza to the southwest side of the city. The newest Casey’s is at 57th and Nevada, between Louise Avenue and I-229. It’s open daily from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Bone Daddy’s Smokehouse has opened in The Phoenix Lounge in Harrisburg. Randy and Vanessa Ragatz serve their barbecue and typical bar food in the evenings Wednesday through Friday and from noon into the evening on Saturday. Bone Daddy’s also does catering and sells its barbecue sauces by the bottle.

Play It Again Sports on South Western Avenue has closed. Franchise owner Dave Rust, who opened the sports equipment store in 1992, started a going-out-of-business sale in November and shut down Feb. 17.

Chipotle Mexican Grill plans to build its first Sioux Falls location at Empire Place, a new development starting construction in the coming weeks in front of The Empire Mall. The fast-casual chain known for its build-your-own Mexican dishes will put up a standalone building at 4101 W. 41st St. The plan is to start construction soon so Chipotle can open yet this year.

Rieck Music has expanded into an adjacent space in Gilrich Mall I on 41st between Minnesota and Grange. Owner Josh Rieck is using the original space for his workshop, and the new space offers a larger retail area, two lesson rooms and a stage for recitals and other events.

Flyboy Donuts and Stensland Family Farms are coming together to open a combination store in the Roosevelt Marketplace retail center at 41st and Sertoma. Each business will have its own sales counter and hours. Stensland plans to be open by early May, with Flyboy opening later in the summer.

Rug & Relic plans to scale back its bricks-and-mortar presence in the coming weeks and let the website that it built 10 years ago take over the majority of the work. The business, which sells Turkish rugs, antiquities and other imported goods, will continue to be based in its location along the boardwalk at the 8th & Railroad Center, but the retail space will be open to another business. In addition to the website, Rug & Relic owners Steve Bormes and Tove Hoff-Bormes plan to continue working with local clients and interior designers. They also envision having some type of outlet where shoppers can find merchandise.

What started as a temporary closure of Big Rig BBQ’s restaurant a year ago is officially permanent now, and neighboring Little Caesars is expanding into the space. The lease at 41st Street and Minnesota Avenue was terminated within the past couple of months. Big Rig still does large catering jobs.

Sioux Falls-based Vikor Teleconstruction is adding an office in Bismarck, N.D. It will be the sixth office for the company, which provides wireless infrastructure in more than 30 states.