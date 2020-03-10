Comings & Goings

26 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

March 10, 2020

Here’s a look at recent changes in the business landscape in the Sioux Falls area.

Try It Again Consignment & Apparel will close March 21. Laurie Barse started the business 24 years ago. It’s in a retail center on the east side of the Western Mall.

Longtime magician Travis Nye is expanding to a storefront that will include a space to hold magic shows. Nye is opening Spellbound Magic Shop & Theater in a retail center on the southwest corner of 41st Street and Marion Road. The store will include “magic tricks, jokes and gags” for all ages and skill levels, he said. The theater also will host magic shows – ideally up to two per week – for kids, families and adults, along with birthday parties. He hopes to open before April 1.

Breadico is returning to a storefront. The bread store plans to open at The Wedge, a retail center on Western Avenue south of 69th Street. Owner David Napolitano said it will be a retail space, though not a restaurant, and also will be used for baking. He hasn’t set an opening date.

Sunderman Manufacturing of Baltic has expanded to include a steel tube mill, Northern Plains Tube and Steel. The new plant fabricates round and square tubing that is used by Sunderman and other manufacturers.

Dreamers Outlet has reopened in a new space at 518 N. Kiwanis Ave. The discount mattress store was destroyed when a tornado in September hit Plaza 41 near 41st and Kiwanis. Owners Dan Darkow and Gaylene Stocco decided to find a new home instead of waiting for the reconstruction of Plaza 41 to be completed. Hours are 1 to 6 p.m. weekdays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and by appointment.

Alliance Communications has moved into its new office in Brandon at 1400 E. Aspen Blvd. The land owned by the telecommunications provider also is home to a new post office for the community east of Sioux Falls.

Howalt+McDowell Insurance, which was purchased by Marsh & McLennan Cos. in 2013, is now using the name Marsh & McLennan Agency.

LongHorn Steakhouse is expanding to Sioux Falls. The full-service restaurant known for its steaks plans to open at Empire Place, the retail development that will be built at 4101 W. 41st St. in front of The Empire Mall. It plans to open later this year.

Botanica Flowers & More has closed its colorful storefront, but the business isn’t going away completely. The final day for the flower shop at 3422 S. Minnesota Ave. was Valentine’s Day. Owner Jill Knochenmus said she plans to rent a booth at Stacey’s Vintage-Art-Boutique near the Tea exit on Interstate 29 when the addition to the business opens, likely in mid-April.

The Pickle Barrel is closed until March 16 as part of an ownership change. Owner Jenny O’Brien opened the sandwich shop in 2004 in the Park Ridge Galleria at 26th and Western.

A longtime Mexican food truck is expanding into a bricks-and-mortar location at 10th and Cliff. Taqueria Sanchez has taken over Jacky’s Tropical Delights and Juices at 10th Street and Cliff Avenue. Until the kitchen is remodeled, customers can order food from the truck on days when it’s warm enough to operate and take it inside the restaurant to eat, owner Aurelio Sanchez said. He’s keeping some of the popular juices on Jacky’s menu too. The new location is open daily. To start, hours are 11 a.m. to about 9 p.m.

Sydney Bartunek has started Move To Heal South Dakota, an nonprofit organization that offers therapeutic dance and yoga sessions to help heal the mind, body and spirit. Many of the sessions are held in children’s hospitals and senior living centers.

Sanford Health has announced plans for $210 million in construction in the Sioux Falls area over the next few years. The biggest projects are a new Sanford Orthopedic Hospital on the main campus and clinics at 57th and Veterans Parkway, and in Harrisburg. The clinics will include Lewis Drug stores.

Meta Financial Group’s community bank division officially has become part of Iowa-based Central Bank. The bank, headquartered in Storm Lake, purchased all of Meta’s community bank’s deposits, branch locations, fixed assets, employees and a portion of the community bank’s loan portfolio. Central offered jobs to all MetaBank community bank employees, including 65 in Sioux Falls.

B&G Milkyways are starting to reopen for the season. The ice cream shops on Sycamore Avenue, East 41st Street, and at 69th and Louise opened March 4. Here are the opening dates for the other locations: Wednesday, West 41st and Tea; Monday, Brandon; first week of April, West 12th.

The Banquet West began serving meals Monday night from its new building at Fifth and Marion. The Banquet, a nonprofit feeding ministry that has been serving the hungry in Sioux Falls for 35 years, raised more than $1.6 million to build a second location. The Banquet West serves dinner every weeknight.

South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance will open Friday, providing a space where veterans, members of the military and the public can gather to socialize and attend events. The new nonprofit organization bought the former Badlands Pawn building at 1660 W. Russell St. The Patriot Cafe is scheduled to open in April, and a coffee shop is finalizing an agreement with a national brand. The gun range is ready to open, and Alliance plans to host at least one concert each month. The American Legion and VFW both are selling their properties and will use the Alliance building as their headquarters.

Downtown boutique TH Grey is closed for an ownership change. Trish Tilberg sold the business at 330 S. Phillips Ave. earlier this month.

Radco Truck Accessories has opened a second location in Sioux Falls. The business, which sells items such as toppers and running boards, is at 2409 E. 10th St. Radco also provides installation services for individual customers and commercial fleets.

CPM Fitness has closed its downtown location at 111 S. Main Ave. The gym in the Western Mall remains open.

Send Comings & Goings news to Jodi@SiouxFalls.Business.