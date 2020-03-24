Comings & Goings

0 shares Share

March 24, 2020

American State Bank plans to build a Sioux Falls location that will serve as its main office in the city. The 5,000-square-foot location will be on Cliff Avenue north of 85th Street. The new office will include a drive-thru and space for up to 10 employees. About half of those will be new hires. The plan is to start construction on the branch this spring and open about a year later.

A new business will provide a way for “gamers and nerds” to sell their video games and collectibles on consignment. Nrdvana will open April 4 in a retail center on 49th Street just west of Western Avenue. It’s owned by Patrick and Carissa Wilson and other family members. Carissa Wilson, a maker who owns Foxing Crafty, will have her merchandise for sale in the store too. She makes custom embroidered items such as blankets, pillows and jackets.

Through a partnership with Sanford Health, Cornerstone Eye Clinic has become Sanford Health Eye Clinic, providing eye care for the whole family, including routine exams, as well as the diagnosis, treatment and monitoring of various ocular conditions. The clinic, which is staffed by optometrist Dr. Shane Hartman, is at Lake Lorraine.

A new barbershop offers an old-school touch for men who need haircuts and shaves. Luis “Ricky” Gutierrez opened The Alpha Barbershop earlier this year in the Western Centre retail center at 41st and Western. The business offers walk-in service and specializes in basic haircuts, tapers, fades and straight-razor work. Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Dollar Tree’s fourth Sioux Falls store will be in a retail center being built on 85th Street east of Minnesota Avenue. The building, which is being developed by Van Buskirk Cos., will have room for two more tenants. The discount retailer plans to open later this year.

Chick-fil-A plans to build a standalone restaurant at Empire Place, the new retail development that will be constructed in front of The Empire Mall at 4101 W. 41st St. Construction could begin this summer, which could allow it to open yet this year.

Starbucks is leasing part of the former Schlotzsky’s space at 1501 W. 41st St. Remodeling work has started, and the coffee shop could open before the end of the year. The location will include seating and a drive-thru. There will be about 1,400 square feet left between Starbucks and Pancheros Mexican Grill to lease.

Apartment tenants have started moving into the second building of The Cascade on the north edge of downtown. Almost 60 percent of the 69 lofts in the four-story building developed and managed by Lloyd Cos. are leased.

Avera eCARE’s new Helmsley Telehealth Education Center has opened in northeast Sioux Falls. The 5,000-square-foot center will host training for a new national telehealth certificate program. It was funded by a $4.3 million grant from the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust. The education center can seat up to 108 participants, but training also will be delivered virtually.

Myers’ Deli & More has permanently closed its location inside The Carpenter Building downtown. Owner Dan Myers opened the restaurant two years ago. His second location downtown, which is in the CNA Building on Reid Street, remains open, and he continues to operate Myers Elite Catering.

The Pickle Barrel has reopened under new ownership. Katelyn Cameron bought the business from Jenny O’Brien, who opened the sandwich shop in 2004 in the Park Ridge Galleria at 26th and Western. It’s open Tuesday through Saturday.

Clark Engineering, which has offices in Sioux Falls, four other cities in South Dakota and Minneapolis, is now part of Illinois-based IMEG Corp. Clark was founded more than 80 years ago in Minnesota and added its Sioux Falls office in 1996. It will operate under the IMEG name.

A beauty salon that specializes in special occasion and bridal services is expanding. Beauty Lounge Salon & Boutique is taking over an adjacent vacant space in the Gilrich Mall I on West 41st Street. “We’re going to be adding full waxing, massage therapy and microdermabrasion,” said owner Courtney Lynde who started the salon in 2013. The salon offers hair and nail services by appointment and is closed Sundays and Mondays.