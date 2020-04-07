Comings & Goings

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

April 7, 2020

Here’s a look at recent changes in the business landscape in the Sioux Falls area.

The three-story Storage Center has opened along Veterans Parkway south of 41st Street. The 530 units range from 5-foot-by-5 foot to 10-by-25. Rent starts at $65 per month for small ones and $235 for large ones. Amenities include 24-hour video surveillance and climate control, along with free use of a moving truck, boxes and supplies, dollies and handcarts, and online bill pay.

Spellbound Magic Shop & Parlor Theater has opened at 5413 W. 41st St. The shelves are stocked with tricks for beginners to advanced magicians, along with items for gags, jokes and pranks. Hours are noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Shoppers can come in or call 605-653-8043 to talk through purchasing options. Owner Travis Nye is performing magic tricks on Facebook until he’s able to host events in the theater.

EightyOne, an arcade bar with more than 50 games from four decades, has closed in Harrisburg but will reopen in downtown Sioux Falls. The arcade will be in the former Myers’ Deli & More space in The Carpenter Building on Phillips Avenue. Owner Errol Stewart hasn’t set an opening date because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Restaurant owner Dan Myers is continuing to use the kitchen at The Carpenter for Myers’ Elite Catering and will provide food service for EightyOne.

The owner of a Tex-Mexican restaurant is selling his building but plans to keep his family’s recipes going once the COVID-19 pandemic has eased its grip on the economy. Rudy Navarrete closed the doors to Rudy M. Navarrete’s Tex-Mexican Restaurant on March 24. He has a purchase agreement with a buyer for the property on 57th Street just west of Western Avenue. He opened the business in September 2018.

Dakota Seafood has permanently closed its location in Pomegranate Market. The Rapid City-based business expanded to Sioux Falls in late 2017. Shipping is available out of Rapid City.

The Falls Park Farmers Market is getting an early start this year with online ordering and drive-thru pickup. Customers can order from noon Monday until 5 p.m. Wednesday for pickup Saturday morning at the market’s location at Falls Park North. The market typically opens the first Saturday in May but shoppers may need to rely on online shopping because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Factory Salon + Studio has moved into the first floor of The Cascade, a mixed-use building on North Phillips Avenue. The salon opened in 2017 on Minnesota Avenue near Eighth Street. In the midst of COVID-19 guidelines for social distancing, the stylists aren’t taking new clients for now.

The Co-op Natural Foods has a new name: Sioux Falls Food Co+op. The health food co-op is getting the rebrand out ahead of its expansion into the rest of the building it leases at 18th and Minnesota. Construction is expected to begin this summer.

Books N Brewz Pizzeria didn’t make its one-year anniversary. The combination bookstore, bar and restaurant at the corner of Eighth Street and Weber Avenue closed April 3. “We’re going to be too far behind if and when this ends,” owner Angela Kull said of the social distancing caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

ABC Rentals Special Events has moved to 3009 S. Phillips Ave. The business offers tents, tables, chairs, linens and more for weddings and other events. In addition to gaining room for inventory, including new tent options, the Phillips Avenue location features a bigger showroom to display more choices for items such as chairs, linens, dishes and decor. The space also includes a design center.

Sioux Falls-based Silverstar Car Wash has purchased Rocket Auto Wash in Sioux City, Iowa. Silverstar also is building five car washes in the Sioux City area.

Sioux Falls-based Midwestern Mechanical Inc. has acquired Hermy’s Heating and Air Conditioning LLC in Rapid City. Midwestern is building a 40,000-square-foot building in Rapid City that is expected to be completed in July.