Comings & Goings

April 21, 2020 Here’s a look at recent changes in the business landscape in the Sioux Falls area.

The headquarters for Max One Nutrition and one of its franchised Max Muscle retail stores have opened near the Sanford Sports Complex. Max One Nutrition moved its headquarters from California to Sioux Falls in 2018 and had been working out of temporary office space. Max Muscle offers a variety of nutrition supplements for all lifestyles, with focuses on muscle building and toning, weight management, performance and energy, and well-being and vitality. The new building is at 2320 E. 54th St. N.

Advanced Ag Products, which manufactures livestock feed and supplements, has purchased the former Legacy Electronics building on the north side of Canton. Kevin Van Beek founded the business in the 1990s. The company has been shipping products throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Africa, and has begun shipping into the European Union. With the company’s projected expansion, it plans to create approximately 15 jobs.

Twisted Sisters Sweetz has moved into its downtown storefront. Eventually, the bakery cases in the store at 317 S. Phillips Ave. will be filled with cookies, bars and more. For now, owners Nikki Wallenberg, sister Dana Johnson and their mother, Valoire Johnson, are taking special orders, offering curbside pickup and delivery, and hosting their popular cookie decorating classes on social media.

The newest food truck in Sioux Falls specializes in popular Indian tacos and more traditional Native American dishes. Watecha Bowl owner Lawrence West is starting with an “introduction menu” of four items: Indian tacos, the Big Indian burger, taniga soup and wojapi with fry bread. Weather permitting, the truck can be found Monday through Saturday and typically every other Sunday outside West’s retail store, Studio 1491, on Madison Street in the West Sioux neighborhood. Hours generally are noon to 6:30 p.m., but he updates his Facebook page daily.

Novak Sanitary Service has purchased Marv’s Sanitary of Sioux Falls, which has been owned by Perry Schempp since 2000. For the past five years, he had been running the business himself, serving about 400 households.

The 605 Made Spring Market is going virtual, with a live sale on Facebook scheduled for May 1. Hosts Stacy Wengler of Knotty Gnome Variety & Salvage and Jodi Schwan of SiouxFalls.Business will show you items from several local makers from noon to 1 p.m. at facebook.com/605made.

MarketBeat has leased office space in The Crane Centre on East Eighth Street for a staff that has grown to eight people, with six of them based in Sioux Falls. The company, founded by Matthew Paulson, delivers stock market research. The hope was to move employees in by late May, but social distancing requirements will dictate some of that.

Flyboy Donuts is hiring as it prepares to open two shops in the coming months. The first shop to open will be the one at 57th and Sycamore that’s in a shared location with Plains Commerce Bank. It might open in mid-May, owner Ben Duenwald said. The second shop at 41st and Sertoma might open in mid-July or August. The west location will be shared with Stensland Family Farms, which plans to open in late May.

Betz Blinds has moved to 1111 W. 41st St. The business, which sells custom window treatments for residential and commercial customers, had been leasing space at 39th and Minnesota. It bought the former Raymond’s Jewelers location in a retail center. Jim Nielson purchased the business, which has been in Sioux Falls for more than decades, five years ago. Betz also offers installation services and does repair work.

White Barn Charm is moving out of the 518 Marketplace in Harrisburg when its lease expires at the end of April. “I have ideas and plans for the future of White Barn Charm, but for right now I will be focusing on my family,” owner Sara Manthey said. “I will continue to offer many of my products for sale via social media so stay tuned. White Barn Charm is not going away, just changing directions.” Manthey started her home decor and custom furniture painting business out of her rural Harrisburg home in 2015 and opened a retail space in the marketplace in October 2018.

