Comings & Goings

May 5, 2020 Here’s a look at recent changes in the business landscape in the Sioux Falls area.

Lloyd Cos. is planning to develop 16 acres of farmland along East 57th Street with a mix of apartments, retail and office space. Work is expected to begin this summer on the first apartments, which would be available to rent in the spring of 2021.

Work has stopped on the new Dave & Buster’s at Lake Lorraine as the company halted all building activity and temporarily closed all locations. Work on the interior had just started, and the plan had been to open in early August.

Books n Brewz Pizzeria has reopened after a silent investor stepped in to help owner Angela Kull. She closed the combination bookstore, bar and restaurant at Eighth and Weber on April 3. For now, Kull is making her wood-fired pizza with curbside pickup and delivery only. Hours are 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

The Falls Park Farmers Market opened May 2 with 27 vendors. Hours are 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday on the north side of Falls Park. Several changes have been instituted because of the COVID-19 pandemic, including a request that families send only one person to do the shopping.

Runnings, which purchased Campbell’s at the beginning of the year, will move the East 10th Street store to the former Kmart location less than a mile to the east. The 92,000-square-foot building will allow Runnings to sell a larger selection of home, farm and outdoor goods. The plan is to move into the building in September and start using the Runnings name then.

Sub Zero Desserts and Carla’s Flower Farm are both back for their second year next to Your Pet Stop at 501 E. 41st St. Sub Zero’s hours through at least May are 3 to 8 p.m. daily. Customers can order online for curbside pickup. New offerings include prepared treats to help speed up orders, and rolled ice cream cakes, which must be ordered in advance. Hours for Carla’s Flower Farm are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Customers who have COVID-19 concerns can schedule appointments to shop before the greenhouse opens for the day.

The free outdoor concerts held at Levitt at the Falls are on hold for June and July. The nonprofit’s board of directors made the decision “out of concern for the health and safety of the community during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” it said in a statement. Starting in mid-May, Levitt at the Falls will launch the Levitt in Your Living Room digital series. The weekly webcast program will feature performances and interviews with future Levitt at the Falls artists.

The Empire Mall will reopen May 8 after being closed since March 19 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Not all retailers will resume operations that day. The mall is making several changes to follow CDC guidelines to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

A bar featuring classic tiki drinks is coming to a historic downtown building. The Hello Hi will be in the space that used to be Half Baked on Phillips between Ninth and 10th streets. Owners Sara Benson, Pat Nelson and Brandon De Jong hope to open the bar this summer.

One of the new vendors at this season’s Falls Park Farmers Market is a pastry chef who creates edible art. Keyes Clemmer of Prairie Cocoa & Confections will sell her signature creations each week along with special themed items that will change every time. She’s working on opening a hot cocoa truck and wants to offer pastry classes.

Secure Enterprise Asset Management Inc. is moving June 1 from 705 E. 48th St. N. to an upgraded facility about a mile south at 3101 N. First Ave. SEAM provides data destruction, IT remarketing and electronics recycling. In addition to its current industrial hard drive and media shredding capabilities, the facility will house new document shredding equipment, custom proprietary tracking software, advanced alarm and security systems, and strategically planned process improvements. At 23,000 square feet, the space is nearly twice as big as the current location.