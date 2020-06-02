Comings & Goings

0 shares Share

June 2, 2020

Here’s a look at recent changes in the business landscape in the Sioux Falls area.

Bar owner Juan Nuno’s dream of having a food truck came true this year. Rosie’s Tacos is parked outside his West Sioux neighborhood business, La Carreta Bar, which he opened a year ago. In addition to tacos, the truck serves burritos, quesadillas and tortas. Meat choices include asada, pork adobada and chorizo. The truck is parked in front of the bar at 2309 W. Madison St. and is open from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

Chef Ellen has opened in a retail space near 69th and Western. Ellen Doerr started her personal chef and prepared-meal service two years ago. The new space features an open kitchen, which eventually will be part of cooking classes she’ll offer. Doerr also plans to serve pop-up dinners. For now, a large refrigerated case holds entrees that come in individual and family sizes, soups and slices of cheesecake.

Marketing executive Jeff Hayzlett of the C-Suite Network has started C-Suite Supplies. Hayzlett said he wanted to help businesses that need to create safe environments in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic The e-commerce site sells masks, gloves, protective clothing and other items. Order sizes range from a box up to a truckload.

Luciano’s North is closing but might reopen someday in a new location as a wine shop. The restaurant’s kitchen has closed, and owner Ray Hoffman is selling off his wine inventory. He expects that to continue until an auction of kitchen equipment later this month. Hoffman typically is at the business at Fifth and Phillips from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays.

Scooter’s Coffee plans to open a new drive-thru location on a former used-car lot at 12th and Holly. It’s expected to open early next year.

Wild Water West has opened for the season. The amusement and water park west of Sioux Falls is limiting admissions to 50 percent capacity, enforcing distancing and cleaning on all attractions and limiting the number of people who can be in water park areas at one time. Season pass holders can enter at 10:30 a.m., a half-hour before the gates open.

Thunder Road Family Park has opened for the season. The amusement park at Ninth and Kiwanis also is wrapping up construction on its indoor attractions, which will include a large arcade, two-story laser tag, bowling, bumper cars, 7D theater and restaurant. The plan is to open that later this summer.

Fifty video games, craft beer and a chef-driven menu await visitors to EightyOne, which opened May 23 in downtown Sioux Falls. The arcade bar moved from Harrisburg to The Carpenter Building at 221 S. Phillips Ave. Owner Errol Stewart turned the historic ballroom into a new home for his collection of video games, which span 40 years. Hours are 5 p.m. to midnight Thursday, 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday, and 3 to 10 p.m. Sunday.

Pier 1 Imports has started a going-out-of-business sale. The retailer filed for bankruptcy earlier this year and hoped to find a buyer, but that was before the COVID-19 pandemic. The store at 3801 W. 49th St. is open from noon to 7 p.m. daily. A closing date has not been set.

Squealer’s Smoke Shack has opened in its new Tea location. The barbecue restaurant moved from its original home near Fareway to a new building at 840 Gateway Lane at the main intersection on the northeast edge of town. There’s an expanded menu, more seating, an outdoor patio, a rooftop deck that will open soon and sand volleyball courts, with league play starting in July. Squealer’s is open daily.

Fareway has started construction at Westown Marketplace at 41st and Ellis. Dollar Tree will break ground at the retail development later this summer. Both retailers plan to open in early 2021.

Top Fitness has opened in a new retail center on 85th Street west of Western Avenue. The local gym’s focus is on small-group strength training and boot camp-style classes. Custom memberships are available by the month, ranging from open gym to classes and personal training.

Gordmans has started a liquidation sale. Its parent company filed for bankruptcy and plans to close all stores unless a buyer is found. Hours for the store on The Empire Mall campus are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Local gym Arena Fit plans to open July 1 in a retail center on Sycamore just north of 26th. It will offer kickboxing, cardio, strength and resistance training, cycling and yoga classes throughout the day. The membership structure won’t require a long-term commitment or contract.

The Original Pancake House plans to reopen June 15. The restaurant at Plaza 41 on 41st Street was extensively damaged in a tornado in September 2019.

Meineke Car Center Center has reopened in a new building on 41st Street that replaced the one destroyed in the same tornado that damaged businesses in neighboring Plaza 41. The attached Advance Auto Parts is nearly done with construction but not open yet.

With a waiting list for makers within several weeks of opening last year, Stacey’s Vintage-Art-Boutique has expanded. Owner Stacey Namminga built an addition to the business near the Tea exit for Interstate 29 that has room for 30 to 40 more vendors.

Combined Pool & Spa has expanded temporarily into the former Play It Again Sports space next to its store at 3520 S. Western Ave. The new area is housing a clearance patio center through mid-July.

